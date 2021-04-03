'FRIENDS' Reunion First Glimpse: A Sneak Peek Into Monica's Iconic Apartment

Fans of the iconic show FRIENDS got the first look of the reunion episode coming their way on HBO Max. The set designer of the show, Greg Grande, has come back for the FRIENDS reunion episode. The designer recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of Monica's apartment in FRIENDS.

First glimpse of FRIENDS reunion

The set designer Greg Grande revealed the first glimpse of the unscripted reunion episode of the iconic show. The designer Greg Grande wrote 'Sssh something happening deja vu...coming alive once again #friends #monicasapt #friendsreunion' in the caption of the post. Although the post was later deleted, here's the first look at the apartment shared by Greg Grande.

Greg Grande also shared some pictures from the making of the set on February 26, 2020, as the filming of the FRIENDS reunion episode was scheduled to begin in August 2020. The filming of the episode was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the caption, Greg wrote 'Wait for it !!! Excited to be part of this project and see my work come back to life â¤ï¸ðŸ™ onemoretime #friendsreunion'. In the pictures, Monica's apartment was seen where most of the filming took place for the show.

David Schwimmer's revelations about FRIENDS reunion

David Schwimmer who played the role of Ross Geller in the show recently confirmed that the reunion episode will be releasing soon. In an interview with SiriusXM's Radio Andy, David said he will be heading for L.A. in over a month and added they have finally figured out how to film the reunion episode safely. He added a little portion of the episode will also be filmed outside due to safety protocols. David also teased the possibility of Ellen DeGeneres' presence in the episode as a host. But the actor later said he does not know if he could reveal the host of the episode.

Details about FRIENDS

The lead cast of the show, that includes Courteney Cox, Jeniffer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, made a major impact on the viewers of the show as it ran for 10 years. Apart from the lead cast, the show also saw some interesting cameos. Celebrities including Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Winona Ryder, Bruce Willis, Tom Selleck, and David Arquette in FRIENDS also made a major impact on the viewers of the show. The reunion episode was announced as the show completed 25 years in 2019.

