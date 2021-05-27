FRIENDS Reunion: Lisa Kudrow Has A Very 'Phoebe' Reaction To A Bug In Her Hair

The highly anticipated Friends Reunion episode released today worldwide and fans are ready for the emotional roller coaster. All the six lead characters of the series Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc came together after 17 years since the comedy went off-air in 2004. The reunion episode features the six leads, supporting characters and other Hollywood celebrities recreating iconic moments from the show while also revealing secrets and stories the fans didn't know about.

Lisa Kudrow has a very 'Phoebe' reaction to a bug at the Friends Reunion

As soon as the episode began, Friends cast members could be seen walking into the iconic sets after almost two decades. The show, hosted by James Corden, saw all six members seated on the iconic orange couch from Central Perk and talking about how they got their parts in the series. A hilarious moment ensued when David Schimmer was narrating how he landed his role and a bug flew into Lisa Kudrow's hair. David screamed that there was a bug in her hair and just in her character Phoebe's style, Lisa shouted 'I know, I know' and tried to get it out of her blonde locks. When when she thought that the bug was gone, David Schwimmer shouted that it is still on her pants. This entire bug fiasco caused an uproar of laughter from the Friends cast as well as the audiences.

About Friends Reunion

Millions of people around the globe have been waiting for this day to relive their favorite memories from the iconic sitcom Friends. While it is a very emotional ride for the sitcom's millions of ardent fans in the world, the cast members have revealed never-heard-before stories from their filming days. The cast gathered at the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the iconic NBC series. The reunion special showed their journey while making Friends. They also played scenarios from the episode as well read scripts from their favorite episodes. Indian fans of the American sitcom can watch the special reunion episode along with the rest of the world on streaming platform Zee5.

