FRIENDS Reunion: Malala Yousafzai And Her Best Friend Talk About Their Favourite Moment

The most awaited FRIENDS Reunion episode has finally arrived. The 2-hour long episode features the original cast of the show who talk about their favourite episode, take a walk around the sets where they shot the series and also read the original scripts. Along with the original cast, the episode also features various celebrities who talk about their favourite moment and episode. One such example is of Malala Yousafzai recalling her favourite part and the character of the sitcom. Read on to know more about it.

Malala Yousafzai reveals her favourite episode

The FRIENDS reunion special episode shows the main cast interacting with each other and talking about their favourite moments. Other than that, they were also joined by guests who talked about the show. Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel Prize laureate joined the episode with her best friend Vee. The two started talking about how Malala got hooked on the show because of Vee.

Further, Vee revealed that she has spotted Malala laughing really loud while watching scenes of Joey Tribbiani. To which, Malala replies that she finds his jokes funny. Vee then says that Malala in real life is Joey with a pinch of Phoebe. The two then talked about how they were hooked to the show and realised what it feels like to be addicted to a television show. The activist then revealed that the one moment that she loves. She said that she loves the episode with the "routine" where Ross and Monica want to perform their favourite dance.

The one with the Routine

The episode that Malala mentioned is titled The One with the Routine and was aired on December 16, 1999. It is the 10th episode of season six. In this episode, Ross and his sister Monica tries really hard to become a part of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve". While they struggle to get a good location for their dance, the two decides to perform their favourite dance that they have been practising for a long time. On the other hand, Joey is also present at the party and is accompanied by Janine. Meanwhile, Rachel, Phoebe and Chandler look for Monica's Christmas presents.,

IMAGE: Still From FRIENDS Reunion

