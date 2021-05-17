'FRIENDS Reunion' Special Does Not Include Paul Rudd, Upset Fans Tweet, "This Is Not Fair"

HBO recently announced the airing date for the FRIENDS Reunion. Along with the date, HBO also revealed a guest list featuring David Beckham, BTS, James Corden, and many others. The fans,however, are disappointed over the guest list as mnay pointed out that Paul Rudd was missing from the list. The fans then quickly shared their disappointment about the same on social media.

FRIENDS fans disappointed over Rudd’s absence from Reunion guest list

FRIENDS fans are all eagerly waiting for May 27, since the reunion special is all set to air on the given date. The reunion special plan was announced in February 22, 2020 and since then fans of the show have been waiting for an update about the same. Recently, HBO announced the FRIENDS Reunion airing date and shared the guest list for the special.

The guest list features, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Withersoon, and Malala Yousafzai. While many fans rejoiced over this star-studded FRIENDS Reunion guest list, some were highly disappointed over some cast members being absent from the reunion.

One of the most famous cast members absent from this guest list was Mike a.k.a. Paul Rudd. Paul Rudd essayed the role of Phoebe Buffay’s husband Mike. The show even focused a lot on their relationship and eventually their wedding. This absence seems more brutal to fans since Monica’s ex Richard a.k.a. Tom Selleck is part of the special. But Monica and Richard broke up on the show, and Monica eventually moved on with Chandler. Take a look at some of these tweets about Paul Rudd’s absence from FRIENDS Reunion guest list below.

Yo if #PaulRudd doesn’t roll in w/phoebe on #FriendsReunion I’m not going to be happy 💔 pic.twitter.com/FL6V0BZ5P6 — KGR (@sunnyKGR) May 16, 2021

PAUL RUDD IS NOT IN THE FRIENDS REUNION. I'M SORRY, THIS IS NOT FAIR WHILE WE'RE IN A PANDEMIC. #FriendsTheReunion #Friends #PaulRudd — Rahul Bamane (@RahulBamane6) May 15, 2021

Is anyone else bummed @colesprouse & #PaulRudd aren’t gonna be in the #FriendsReunion ? I’d love to know what happened to Ben & why Phoebe’s husband is MIA. C’mon @hbomax just a brief Zoom call would be awesome!#Friends #FriendsTheReunion #theonewheretheygetbacktogether — Kathleen M ✨ (@alannacouture88) May 14, 2021

I woke up in the middle of the night and realised Phoebes husband Mike aka Crapbag Paul Rudd. Isn’t on this list?!!

Where’s Crapbag??! We want Crapbag @paulruddcom #FriendsReunion #paulrudd https://t.co/25w7XUHQgs — ☾˙❀YouKayy❀˙☽ (@youkayy_twitch) May 14, 2021

Umm, where is #paulrudd on this list? How are we supposed to do this without Crap Bag? #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/n52ghjAj05 — Randi (@randisrants) May 14, 2021

Some fans in these tweets also wanted Christina Applegate and Cole Sprouse to be a part of the special. Since Christina essayed the role of Rachel’s sister Amy Greene on the show. She guest starred in two episodes of the show and even won an Emmy in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category. Whereas, Cole Sprouse played Ben Geller, Ross’ son on the show and had recurring appearances.

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM, PAUL RUDD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.