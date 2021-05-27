Friends Reunion: Tom Selleck Aka Richard Finally Reveals What Chandler Does For A Living

Hollywood actor Tom Selleck portrayed the character of Richard Burke on the iconic sitcom Friends and dated Monica Geller, portrayed by Courteney Cox on screen. The couple was loved by fans for their chemistry until Chandler started dating Monica and the rest became history. Tom Selleck recently made an appearance on the much-talked-about Friends Reunion and was a part of the iconic 'quiz', which was recreated from one of the episodes on season 3.

Tom Selleck aka Richard reveals Chandler Bing's job

The Friends Reunion sees all the six lead cast members back again on the sets of the iconic show after almost two decades. While fans are super excited to have them in the same room again, there is a special addition to the list of cast members being back for the Friends Reunion special, as Hollywood star Tom Selleck also made an appearance. He was welcomed into Monica's apartment with a loud cheer from the live audience in the episode, just like in the old days.

The Friends cast recreated their 'quiz' from one of the episodes on season 3, where the guys go up against the girls for Monica and Rachel's apartment. While the quiz was going on, Tom Selleck made a dashing entry much to the surprise of the cast, and was asked by David Schwimmer to ask a bonus question to the players. Selleck then questioned everybody about Chandler Bing's job and while Jennifer Aniston stuck to her answer 'transponster', Courteney yet again told her how it is not a real word and it was because of her answer that they lost the apartment back in the day. While the entire cast kept scratching their heads to find the correct answer to the most asked question, Tom Selleck finally revealed the real answer and stated that no one really knows what Chandler does, bringing an end to the queries regarding what Chandler actually did for a living.

More about the Friends Reunion

Apart from the main cast, the special episode has guest appearances from many Hollywood celebrities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. Fans in India can tune into Zee5 to watch the Friends: The Reunion episode.

