Friends Reunion Trailer - Fans Quote Chandler Bing, Call It A 'dear Diary Moment'

During WarnerMedia’s upfront presentation to advertisers on May 19, HBO Max unveiled the official trailer for the FRIENDS Reunion. From the iconic couch to the coffee house to the fountain, the trailer treats fans with a flashback of memories. And, as a bonus, the upcoming special episode will also answer a few questions that fans have been scratching their heads over for years, including whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Interestingly, the trailer took the fans on a trip down memory lane and they can't wait to watch the reunion episode.

Fans' reaction to FRIENDS Reunion trailer:

The trailer features the entire cast of the iconic sitcom — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. The trailer has suggested that the cast will recreate the trivia from the iconic episode in which Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Chandler and Joey. The cast gathered to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for an unscripted celebration of the iconic NBC series.

The FRIENDS fan army was divided into a couple of section, in which one section was "happy" as the network finally dropped the "real" trailer while another section was emotional seeing the entire cast and iconic set of the sitcom. "I'm not crying", along with a crying-face-emoticon was a common sight in the comments section. "It is like a warm hug", read a comment while another asserted, "These six people have literally raised millions of us". Meanwhile, a fan self-proclaimed that the trailer made him/her cry, and he/she will need a whole lot of tissues while watching the show. Another fan, in the words of Chandler, called it a "dear diary moment".

More about FRIENDS series and reunion episode

FRIENDS Reunion special, directed by Ben Winston, will stream on May 27 on HBO Max streaming service, is currently exclusive to the US. On the other hand, there is no word on the FRIENDS Reunion release date in India yet. The ten-season series started premiering in 1994 on NBC.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION TRAILER

