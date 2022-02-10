Futurama Returns: When Is Futurama Coming Back? Everything We Know So Far

Futurama is a prominent American animated science fiction sitcom created by Matt Groening. The series has received amazing reviews from the audience and critics and has even garnered numerous accolades at the Emmy Awards, Annie Awards and more. As the fans are now awaiting the new episodes of the series, read further ahead to learn when is Futurama Coming Back and more details about the same.

When is Futurama Coming Back?

Hulu recently took to their official Twitter handle and shared a piece of delightful news for all the fans revealing that Futurama is coming back with 20 new episodes in 2023. The fans were excited after the announcement and expressed their amazement through the comments section while many others began speculating what will happen in the upcoming episodes.

Futurama returns! New episodes coming to Hulu. pic.twitter.com/xQFAW79VdH — Hulu (@hulu) February 9, 2022

Futurama cast

Original series cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Phil LaMarr, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom and David Herman are slated to return to the series.

As the show ended in 2013, Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, issued a statement on its return and said, "What I love about animation is that it's possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off."

Futurama last episode recap

Futurama last season ended with the twenty-sixth and final episode in the seventh season of the American animated television series. It revolved around the life of Professor Farnsworth, who invents a button that could take a person 10 seconds back in time. the episode further depicted how the button caused major major consequences on its usage.

Futurama Last Season episodes

Futurama last season included 26 episodes that were titled as -

"The Bots and the Bees" "A Farewell to Arms" "Decision 3012" "The Thief of Baghead" "Zapp Dingbat" "The Butterjunk Effect" "The Six Million Dollar Mon" "Fun on a Bun" "Free Will Hunting" "Near-Death Wish" "31st Century Fox" "Viva Mars Vegas" "Naturama" "Forty Percent Leadbelly" "2-D Blacktop" "T.: The Terrestrial" "Fry and Leela's Big Fling" "The Inhuman Torch" "Saturday Morning Fun Pit" "Calculon 2.0" "Assie Come Home" "Leela and the Genestalk" "Game of Tones" "Murder on the Planet Express" "Stench and Stenchibility" "Meanwhile"

Image: Futurama Poster