'Game Of Thrones' Makers Have Hilarious Response To Reports Of Jon Snow-spinoff Series

The popular HBO TV series Game of Thrones has been the talk of the town after reports about a spinoff revolving around Jon Snow, playing Kit Harington surfaced online. HBO has now responded to these reports with a hilarious and iconic reference from the hit show, but their response did not confirm nor deny the news.

GOT aired on HBO from 2011 to 2019 and also starred Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage and others.

HBO responds to Jon Snow spinoff show reports

The official social media account for HBO Max took to Twitter on June 18 and shared a hilarious tweet amid the ongoing rumours about an upcoming Jon Snow spinoff show. They posted a picture of Kit Harington as Jon Snow and made a reference to the iconic dialogue from the show, "You know nothing Jon Snow." The dialogue was narrated by Rose Leslie's character, Ygritte, who is married to the actor in reality. HBO wrote, "I know nothing," as they shared their response regarding the matter online.

Have a look at the post here:

The Hollywood Reporter earlier stated that the live-action spinoff series revolving around Jon Snow's character was in the works. The upcoming spinoff would kick-start from the end of season 8 of GOT, in which Jon Snow learnt about his real identity when he found out that his name was in fact Aegon Targaryen.

The upcoming prequel to the show titled House of the Dragon is also currently in the works and is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel, Fire & Blood. The project will see Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans and others share the screen. House of the Dragon will be set about 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Kit Harington on the work front

Apart from his stellar role in Game of Thrones, the actor also ventured into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he took on a pivotal role in Eternals. In the film, he shared the screen with Angelina Jolie, Harry Styles, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and others. The film did exceedingly well and is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Image: Twitter/@osiparto