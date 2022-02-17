'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff 'House Of The Dragon' Shooting Completed, To Release This Year

Game of Thrones might have had ended on a mixed note for netizens, but fans might have their fond memories about the show, some perhaps revisiting its moments and others could be waiting for developments on any possible sequel. However, it is not a sequel, but a prequel that will first hit the screens. The spin-off has been titled House of the Dragon, and there is excitement already generating for the show.

For fans awaiting the show, there is good news. It has now been confirmed that the series was out of production and will be released this year. The news was confirmed HBO's Casey Bloys.

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon shooting done; to release this year

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys, in a statement to Deadline, said that the production of the series has been completed. He shared that now they were in a position to discuss with the 'guys' on planning regarding the announcement of a date for the series.

He stated that one of the reasons that the team was 'cautious' in terms of the announcement of the release date was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that when it was a show 'that big' and involved a 'lot of crew and cast members', one could never predict when someone was going to 'drop out' or the shooting could be stopped amid the spread of the disease.

Bloys stated that they did not want to announce any release date, that then lead to them finding themselves 'shut down' or not being able to meet the date for something that was out of their control.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood. The veteran author's book series A Song of Ice and Fire had been adapted for the eight-season HBO series Game of Thrones. The plot is set two centuries before the events in the GOT series, and revolves around the end of the House Targaryen, the Targaryen war and more.

As per reports, the series will consist of 10 episodes.



