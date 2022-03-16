Gaslit Trailer: Watch Julia Roberts As Martha Mitchell In Show Based On Watergate Scandal

The highly-anticipated Starz series, Gaslit has unveiled its official full-length trailer. The series stars Julia Roberts as socialite Martha Mitchell and it gives viewers a hint of whatever will happen in the Watergate scandal. Apart from Roberts and Penn, the series stars Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell. Gaslit, which will premiere on April 24, 2022, revolves around the untold stories and forgotten characters of the infamous Watergate scandal.

Roberts as Martha Mitchell is fearless in Gaslit Trailer

The show's central focus is Martha Mitchell (essayed by Julia Roberts) who is the wife of Nixon’s Attorney General John N. Mitchell (played by Sean Penn). The trailer sees Martha asking the members of the press, "Ya’ll just gonna stand around, or are you gonna ask me some questions?" Now, amid this, the government is watching her so that she doesn't reveal anything, but the fearless Martha is not deterred and says, "If that gets me banned off Air Force 1, I will fly commercial." Also, Martha's whistleblowing forces her husband to choose between her and the President.

Watch here:

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the series which gives an insight into Sean Penn's character and his drastic makeover for the film. Sean is known for his capacity to dive deep into his jobs. In the teaser, he is seen in a totally new avatar with unsettled locks and pants for a bare pate, an expansive jaw, an adjusted paunch, and a closet of formal outfits catching the '70s vibe.

The short trailer also hints towards Martha's decision to sound the alarm on Watergate. In spite of her party connection, her personal life and her presidency get complicated. In the teaser, we also get to see a scene where Mitchell is asked "Why to risk your Husband's position." To which she replies and says"because it's the truth."

More about Gaslit

The series is based on the first season of the critically acclaimed Slow Burn podcast. Created and executive produced by Robbie Pickering, it is directed by Matt Ross. As per TV Insider, in an interview, Pickering said, "The series was not a girl boss overcorrect of history or a Wikipedia run down but that their goal was to accurately depict the historical events."

Image: Instagram/@wpagency