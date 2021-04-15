Gong Yoo Stuns IU On The Singer's YouTube Series 'Palette', Reveals He Is Her Huge Fan

South Korean actor Gong Yoo surprised his fan army by making an appearance in one of the recent episodes of IU’s series “Palette” on her official YouTube channel. Although, his sudden appearance on Palette was surprising enough, what the actor revealed after has become a major talk of the town. The star arrived to promote his recent sci-fi film Seo Bok on the channel, however, when he revealed how big of an IU fan he is, it left everyone astonished including IU.

Gong Yoo is a fan of IU

In the video, IU can be seen introducing Gong Yoo to her subscribers. During her introduction, the celeb explains how she had been receiving amazing feedback from people when they learnt her new YouTube video will star Gong Yoo. Elated by the comments, IU invites the Seo Bak actor in a magical way on her show.

After Gong Yoo magically appears on the chair beside her, he goes on to unveil the first time, he met IU. The actor said, “Hi, I am Gong Yoo. I’m IU’s long-time fan. I’m not sure if she remembers, but we met a long time ago. I just missed her and it’s nice to be here”. Flattered by the sweet speech IU then explained the events of their first meeting in detail.

Moving ahead in the video, Gong Yoo shocked everyone by revealing that he is a great fan of IU’s music and dramas. The actor spoke about his favourite roles of IU, which includes her stint in My Mister and Hotel Del Luna. Soon after, Gong also unveils his personal favourite songs of IU. The singer was stunned as the songs he named were tracks that only her real name could know of.

In addition to this, while playing a guessing game that was entirely based on IU’s song, Gong Yoo managed to guess them all. The interview was 45-minutes long and the duo touched upon many things including music and Gong’s upcoming films. During the interaction, the Seo Bak star also said that he would love for IU and him to work together on a project someday. Watch their interaction below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from IU's YouTube)