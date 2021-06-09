Gordon Ramsay Returns With Nat Geo's Cooking Series 'Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered' Season 3

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay will now be seen in the third season of National Geographic’s cooking expedition series GORDON RAMSAY: UNCHARTERED. The show will premiere on June 10 at 9 pm on National Geographic India. In the new season, the Michelin-star chef will explore different cuisines of the world. Ramsay will hit the road and feasts his way through Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland and America's Smoky Mountains, going off the grid and off the recipe to explore global cuisines and unique culinary customs. Read further to know more about Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered season 3.

A look at Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered season 3

The chef will take help from the local experts and food legends. At the end of every episode, he will challenge himself during a final big cookout with a local food legend by his side, as they prepare a meal together for the locals he will meet during his journey. Have a look at the episode breakdown.

Texas

In this episode, the chef will explore the wilds of south-central Texas. He will try to understand how it feels to belong from the Lone Star. Throughout the episode, he will hunt for venomous rattlesnake in the backcountry and goes on a night hunt for invasive and ferocious feral hogs and also herd cattle.

Portugal

In this episode, Gordon Ramsay will explore the rugged landscape of Portugal, where the simple way of life is evident in the country’s incredible cuisine. Throughout the episode, he will chase black pigs, hunt for barnacles and also fishes. He will compete against the local chef, Kiko Martins, in an epic feast for the Mayor of Nazaré.

Maine

Gordan Ramsay will explore to learn the reason behind Maine being the “lobster capital of the world.” Throughout the episode, he struggles to keep up with a team of lobster fisherwomen, dives for clams, harvests oysters, forages in freezing waters and tests his lumberjack skills. At the end of the episode, he will compete against local legend chef Melissa Kelly.

Croatia

In this episode, he travels to the untouched peninsula of Istria, Croatia. He will dive for local molluscs, risks his pride fishing for rare cuttlefish and chases after goats for cheese and donkeys for milk. At the end of the episode, he will compete with local chef David Skoko.

In other episodes, the chef will visit Puerto Rico, Iceland, Smoky Mountains and Mexico. The show is produced by Studio Ramsay for National Geographic. The executive producers for the show are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Jon Kroll and Tom Willis.

