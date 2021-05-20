'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Sara Ramirez Joins 'Sex And The City' Revival Cast

The Sex And The City web series has amassed a cult-like fan following across the world to the extent that the fans draw comparisons with the characters of this show. Currently, a sequel series of the show titled And Just Like That... and a new addition to the star cast has been made. Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez has been roped in to play a new character on the show.

Sara Ramirez joins Sex And The City revival cast

According to a report by Deadline, Sara is going to essay the character of Che Diaz, a non-binary standup comedian who is the host of a podcast show in the series. Carrie Bradshaw is a regular guest at her show. Che Diaz's character is described as someone who has a great sense of humour and whose opinions on gender roles has made her podcast very popular.

Sara also took to her Instagram to share a picture of her holding the script of the show. In the caption of the show, she wrote, "And just like that... Pic: script of “And Just Like That...” with a pink envelope under it, NYC nighttime cityscape in the background with Empire State Building lit up green." Check out her post below.

Sex And The City revival cast details

The series and movies are based on Candace Bushnell's novel that go by the same name, published in 1997. The announcement of the sequel was made in January 2021. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Michael Patrick King who directed the first Sex And The City movie is going to serve as the executive producer of the show. The show will focus on how the leading ladies get through their mid-life crisis at the age of 50 and yet stand by each other in every difficult situation. There will be 10 episodes in the sequel and its duration will of 30 minutes. The filming of the series will begin in New York this year.

Sara Ramirez's notable works

The 45-year-old actor's most popular role is of Dr Calliope Torres that they essayed in the medical drama show Grey's Anatomy. They were an orthopaedic surgeon on the show who gets married to a pediatric surgeon Dr Arizona Robbins. She was a part of this Shonda Rhimes quite a long time and was a fan favourite. Sara also lent her voice to Queen Miranda's role in Elena and the Secret of Avalor. They were loved by the audience in the political drama show Madam Secretary wherein they played the role of Kat Sandoval.

Image- @therealsararamirez Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.