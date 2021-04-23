'Grey's Anatomy' Latest Episode Has The Fans In Tears After 'MerDer' Beach Wedding

The latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 17 was an emotional one. The makers of the show gave the fans what they wanted for so long. Meredith Grey, who until now was in the hospital came back to her children. She, who had almost given up on her will to live, met her husband in dreams who convinced her to go back to her children. Fans of the show had an emotional reaction to the couple who met once again on the beach.

About Grey's Anatomy's latest episode

In the latest episode of Grey's Anatomy season 17, audiences are brought back to the beach with Meredith and Derek. Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd, or as they are fondly called 'MerDer got married at the beach. The couple finally had the wedding they dreamed of. Meredith is in the hospital after she got infected with the Coronavirus. She goes into a dream sequence where she once again meets her husband Derek. Meredith faces a question about life and death - should she go into the afterlife with her husband or should she go back for her children? In the hospital, she was shown to be rebounding only to crash two minutes later. It was as if she had lost her will to live. Derek convinces her to go back to their children and take care of them. After some back and forth, and an emotional chat, Meredith agrees to his advice and comes back to her children and greeting them in the hospital.

Meredith and Derek were married on the show, but they did not have a huge wedding. Theirs was a simple 'Post-It Note' wedding where they wrote down their vows. The couple registered their marriage so that they can go for adoption later. The fans of the MerDer were eagerly waiting for the beach wedding for the couple which was also the dream of the couple.

The fans had a wild reaction to the latest episode. Derek Shepherd died in the show on April 23, 2015, following an accident. He once again departs from the show several years later, on the same date. This fan's reaction gives a quick rundown of the events.

April 23, 2015 - Grey's fans say goodbye to Derek Shepherd when he dies from car crash injuries.



April 22, 2021- Grey's fans say goodbye AGAIN to Derek Shepherd when he tells Meredith to go back to their children.



Well played, #GreysABC #greysanatomy. — Sonja (@ladysaydee) April 23, 2021

The beach wedding came as a surprise, to say the least. Fans were amazed, shocked and even crying their eyes out at the scene. Here's a reaction that expresses the initial shock:

MERDER BEACH WEDDING WHAAAAT #greysanatomy — Ñ‚αÑ•Ð½αðŸ¤ / GREY'S & S19 SPOILERS (@tashagabrielle_) April 23, 2021

Grey's Anatomy is one of the longest-running shows on ABC. Since its inception in 2005, the show has gathered a loyal fanbase for its characters. This fan is clearly one of those who rooted for the couple from the start!

We literally got everything we ever wanted. Merder is the most iconic couple in tv history. This scene was just so heartwarming. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/qvqxZCBNvj — . (@plsmuskuranaa) April 23, 2021

