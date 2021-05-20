'Handmaid's Tale' Team Talks About June-Luke Reunion, Says "Now What?"

The fourth season of Handmaid's Tale has brought various twists and turns with it. In the latest episode, the fans finally get to see what they have been waiting for the past three seasons. June walks out of the Gilead across the border to Canada to meet her husband, Luke. The happy moment turned into a complicated one after June starts to sob in his arms and apologised for leaving their daughter Hannah. In a recent interview, Elisabeth Moss, who plays the role of June, talked about the reunion.

Elisabeth Moss talks about the June-Luke reunion

While talking to TVLine, Elisabeth said that the moment did not depict that everything will be "OK" all of the sudden. She further talked about her character and said that June did get small victories along the way. She referred to the victory scenes as “the puppies and the rainbows". The actor then explained the reason behind June's hardship and said that it wouldn't have been an honest story if her assimilation back into society was not an easy one. Elisabeth's co-star O-T Fagbenle talked about Luke and his struggle with June's assimilation. The British actor said that it is hard to understand what the other person is going through and it often is the case of trauma.

Executive producer Bruce Miller questions the story after June reaches Canada. He says "Now what?" and what happens if one gets what they want. He further questions and hints at the story of the rest of the season, by saying if one snaps back to normal after all the situations, do they go back to being normal? Another executive producer was quoted saying that just because they had significant victories doesn't mean the war is over.

About The Handmaid's Tale cast

The dystopian tragedy television series is created by Bruce Miller, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. It features Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella and many more. The story revolves around a dystopia following a Second American Civil War wherein a totalitarian society subjects fertile women, called "Handmaids", to child-bearing slavery.

IMAGE: Still from Handmaid's Tale

