Scam 2003: The Telgi Story To Premiere On OTT On This Date

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Sunday announced that the second season of his smash hit series Scam, based on the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim Telgi, will start streaming on SonyLIV from September 2.

The upcoming season, titled "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story", is headlined by Gagan Dev Riar. Hansal Mehta is serving as the showrunner and director alongside filmmaker Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh fame.

"It's a special day. And a special announcement. On the 3rd anniversary of @SonyLIV we bring you some good news!" Mehta posted on Twitter alongside a clip announcing the premiere date.

"Scam 2003" is adapted from the Hindi book "Reporter Ki Diary" authored by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

"The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams spread across 18 states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs 20,000 crores," the makers said in a press release.

Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for penning hit Marathi films "Natsamrat" and "Kaun Pravin Tambe?", has written and developed the story of "Scam 2003" along with author Singh.

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT. The critically-acclaimed first part for the show, "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", released in 2020. It starred actor Pratik Gandhi in the titular role and received immense praise for his performance. Last, Hansal Mehta directed Scoop, starring Karisma Tanna, Harman Baweja and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The series released on June 2 and instantly became a hit.