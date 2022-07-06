Harinder Sikka Hosts Screening Of 'The Terminal List' For Indian Naval Officers In Delhi

Commander (Rtd) Harinder S Sikka and author of Calling Sehmat (Raazi) and Vichhoda hosted a special screening of Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller series The Terminal List for Indian Naval Officers in Delhi.

The screening was attended by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Hari Kumar along with 100 officials of the Indian Navy. The Terminal List follows the journey of a US Navy SEAL (Chris Pratt) who sets out on a mission to uncover a conspiracy after his platoon is ambushed on a high-stakes covert mission. The officers saw two episodes of the series, based on John Carr's novel by the same name, and found it 'gripping', 'moving' and 'true to the core'.

Commander (Rtd) Sikka took to his social media to share glimpses of the screening. He wrote, "#TheTerminalListOnPrime by @PrimeVideoIn on US Navy Seals will keep you on edge. Privileged to host special screening for Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Hari Kumar & Indian Navy. It took me 8 Yrs to pen Calling Sehmat #Raazi Thus understand what it takes to produce such a marvel. (sic)"

The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch follows James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. The Terminal List is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

