'Hawkeye' Episode 5 Release Date & Time: When Does The New Episode Hit Disney+ Hotstar?

Hawkeye has been among the major superhero releases this year. After the appearance of the character in numerous films, the character finally got a venture of its own in a series format.

The Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld-starrer hit the web last month and has become a talking point among netizens. Four episodes have been streamed, and viewers might be anticipating the fifth episode as well. Here's all about the release date and time of the next episode of the series:

Hawkeye Episode 5 Release Date

The next episode of Hawkeye will hit Disney+ on December 15. The new episodes are released every Wednesday.

The episodes titled Never Meet Your Heroes, Hide and Seek, Echoes and Partners, Am I Right? have been released till now.

The first two had been released on premiere day on November 24. The other two episodes were released on December 1 and December 8 respectively. The four episodes were in the 39-47 minute duration range.

Jonathan Igla, Elisa Climent, Katie Mathewson & Tanner Bean, Erin Cancino & Heather Quinn were the respective directors of the four episodes.

When is Hawkeye's new episode coming out?

The new episodes will start streaming from 12 AM PT every Wednesday. In India, the show is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar. The fifth episode will start streaming at 1.30 PM from December 15.

The sixth episode will be the last of the season and will hit the platforms on December 22.

The plot of Hawkeye traces the events of Hawkeye and the other characters one year after what happened in Avengers; Endgame. The story traces master archer and a former Avenger and agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, Hawkeye aka Clint Barton's journey.

His life undergoes a transformation after the entry of his admirer, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, as they battle his enemies, among them being the members of the Tracksuit Media, while promising his children that he will return in time for Christmas.

Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d'Arcy James, Florence Pugh, Linda Cardellini, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Simon Callow, Zahn McClarnon, Vera Farmiga, Alaqua Cox were the other members of the cast.