'Hawkeye' Episode 6: Significance Of Avengers Rolex Pursued By Clint Barton Explained

One of the latest characters of Marvel Cinematic Universe to be portrayed in the form of a standalone venture, and that too in a series, Hawkeye has kept netizens intrigued with its new episodes. After a grand launch last month, the venture came to an end with the sixth and final episode hitting the web on Wednesday.

Apart from the high octane action sequences, twists and turns, there was one factor that has been a subject of interest and speculation among the viewers. The Avengers Rolex watch that both Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, and the Tracksuit Media try to get their hands on had led to netizens making their assumptions. The last episode finally seemed to clear this mystery, as the makers hinted that Clint Barton's wife Laura, played by Linda Cardellini, was the owner of the watch and thus the character gets named Mockingbird aka Barbara.

Avengers Rolex watch from Hawkeye intrigues viewers

While Clint Barton aka Hawkeye believed that the watch had been lost long ago amid the destruction unfolding during the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Tracksuit Mafia was then seen trying to recover the watch, among other items, from the remains of the Avengers Compound.

Clint was then shown pursuing the watch throughout the season. He also hints that the watch belonged to someone whom he 'used to work with' and that it had an 'identity attached to it' that the Tracksuit Mafia could not find.

Some speculation around Laura being the owner of the watch started doing the rounds when she asked Clint and Kate, played by Hailee Steinfeld, to recover the watch. She also informed Clint about the tracking signals from the watch that were being sent from an apartment building.

What does the watch signify in Hawkeye?

In the last episode, one could see Clint handing over the watch to his wife Laura. It thus proved one of the theories doing the rounds that Laura used to be the owner of the watch. However, what she does after receiving the watch was the big twist of the series.

She flips the watch over and the words '19' and the symbol of the SHIELD were inscribed on it. 'Agent 19' showed that Laura was indeed Mockingbird aka Barbara, the highly-trained spy all along.

Many netizens took to Twitter and shared the moment, to call it an impressive Easter Egg. It would be interesting for fans to be what other facets of Mockingbird will be revealed in the next seasons.