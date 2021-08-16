HBO Max Plans India Entry To Make Most Of OTT Demand; Will Bring Originals & Exclusives

With the rapidly increasing demand for OTT content in India, looks like Waner Bros is all set to bring their video-on-demand streaming service, HBO Max, to India. With OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime garnering huge revenues from the Indian markets, WarnerMedia the parent company of is planning to release their service in India, which will provide original and exclusive HBO shows and movies.

HBO Max, to release in India?

As per IGN, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India as per a posting on LinkedIn. The description of the Head of Content role reads, "Define and implement the strategy for the future of Indian content for WarnerMedia and HBO MAX in India, overseeing commissioning and original production, content partnerships, and acquisitions." Considering the audience's demand for exclusive HBO content in India like Zack Synder's Justice League and Friends Reunion Special, the company's plan to enter the market feels apt.

HBO Max will have to compete with the already existing OTT platforms in the country like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and more. Indian audiences can expect exclusive and original HBO shows like Game Of Thrones, DC movies, and more on the streaming platform. Warner Bros will reportedly release their much-awaited big movies like Dune and The Matrix 4 on HBO Max. Currently, several DC movies are on Netflix and many HBO Originals can be found on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is gearing up for the release of their epic science fiction movie Dune based on the novel written by Frank Herbert. Timothee Chalamet plays the role of Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto Atreides and the heir of House Atreides, an aristocratic family that rules the planet Caladan. While Zendaya plays the role of Chani a native of the desert planet Arrakis. Dune cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune will be released theatrically in the United States in 3D on October 22, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures with a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for 31 days.

Image: HBO Max Instagram

