'Heartstopper' Twitter Review: Netizens Call The Show 'accurate Representation' Of Love

OTT giant Netflix is home to several teenage dramas and web series. It recently added another romance teen drama series Heartstopper to its list. The show, helmed by Euros Lyn, arrived on the streaming giant on April 22, 2022, and has seemingly wowed the audience.

The new web series follows two schoolgoing boys Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, who discover their feelings for each other after becoming friends. It showcases how an individual understands his own feelings and they navigate school and young love. The show stars Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell and more.

The official synopsis of the show read, "Unexpected friendship blossoms into young love for teens Charlie and Nick in the uplifting LGBTQ+ drama series based on the webcomic by Alice Oseman."

Here is how netizens are reacting to the show.

Heartstopper Twitter review

Twitter is filled with netizens' reactions to the latest teen drama Heartstopper. The show has seemingly touched the hearts of the audience as they can't stop gushing over its plot and characters.

A Twitter user wrote, "Heartstopper is literally the most accurate representation of teenage crushes and dating that has ever existed ever. Just because you're used to over sexualised media involving teenagers doesn't mean that heartstopper is cringe." "It's perfectly age appropriate," the user added.

Another one wrote, "I just finished watching Heartstopper and I have to say its and amazing adaptation of the comics while still doing its own thing. Also it was very cool to see Alice Oceman on the train."

Many penned their emotional reviews after watching the show. A viewer wrote, "I just finished watching #Heartstopper and I am truly at a loss of words. It was an amazing experience to be able to watch as something that helped me become one with who I am comes to life A huge thank you to all the people who made this possible."

Another wrote, "Heartstopper is probably one of the best book to film adaptations i have ever seen i’ve never seen anything stick to the book so accurately."

While many shared their favourite scenes from the show, others demanded a second season. The show's characters saw a separate fanbase who could not stop gushing over its plot.

