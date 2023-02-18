Heeramandi Teaser: Bhansali Explores Lives Of Courtesans In His Debut OTT Venture

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently unveiled the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming web series Heeramandi. The teaser video features actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal and Richa Chadha. The Netflix show will take us back to the era when "courtesans" were "queens". This is Bhansali's maiden OTT venture.

The lead actresses in Heeramandi teaser look gorgeous in golden traditional outfits teamed with matching antique jewellery. A text flashes on the screen which reads, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali invites you to the world where courtesans were queens."

Bhansali Productions shared the teaser on social media. It is captioned, "Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can't wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of Heeramandi. Coming soon."

The makers also shared the first official poster of the upcoming web series with the caption, "One glance, one gesture, and one command is all, the women of Heeramandi need to steal your hearts! Coming soon."

More about Heeramandi series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is set in pre-independent India. It revolves around the courtesans of Lahore. The web series will also focus on the lesser-known aspects of their lives. During the media interaction in the past, Bhansali had shared, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it."

After the box office success of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Heeramandi can be seen as an extension of Bhansali's desire to tell stories about sex workers.