Here Are The Seven Cast Members Added To 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel 'House Of The Dragon'

The much-awaited Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon has some exciting news for fans. According to reports by Variety, the makers of the prequel have roped in seven new characters to its already expansive cast. This announcement came after Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans were roped in for the film.

With the anticipation for the prequel of HBO's much-loved Game of Thrones increasing day by day, the team has now added seven new cast members on board. Variety recently reported that Ryan Corr, David Horovitch, Jefferson Hall, Graham McTavish, Bill Paterson, Matthew Needham and Gavin Spokes have joined the cast of House of the Dragon, which is set a few hundred years before the events that took place in Game of Thrones. It will focus on the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war. HBO has reportedly given the series a 10-episode order and is planning a 2022 debut.

Ryan Corr will take on the role of Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong, who is meant to be the 'strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms'. The character will be the oldest son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong. The role of Lord Jason Lannister will be taken on by Jefferson Hall, who will be the Lord of Casterly Rock and also the twin of Ser Tyland Lannister. David Horovitch on the other hand will take on the role of Grand Maester Mellos. His character will be the voice of reason and an advisor to Viserys. Ser Harrold Westerling will be played by Graham McTavish, whose character served the Kingsguard and is the epitome of honour and chivalry. Matthew Needham will also star in the prequel of Game of Thrones and take on the role of Larys Strong. He will be the younger son of Lyonel Strong. Bill Paterson will portray Lord Lyman Beesbury, the Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on Viserys’s council. Last but not the least, Gavin Spokes will take on the role of Lord Lyonel Strong, the Master of Laws to King Viserys.

