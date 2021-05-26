Here's All You Need To About 'Nevertheless' Starring Han So Hee And Song Kang

Nevertheless is Netflix’s upcoming romantic K-Drama series helmed by Kim Ga Ram. The story was penned by Jung Won, with Studio N and JTBC Studios as the production companies behind the drama. Actors Han So Hee and Song Kang are among the well-known celebs in the industry and the duo will be paired in the new romance series. Here’s all you need to know about Han So Hee and Song Kang's new Netflix K-Drama Nevertheless.

When is the Nevertheless season 1 releasing on Netflix?

The first episode of the much-awaited show Nevertheless will be released on Netflix on Saturday, June 19, 2021. The first season of Nevertheless will reportedly have a total of ten episodes. Every Saturday, only one new episode will be released and every episode is 70 minutes long.

What's the plot of Nevertheless?

Nevertheless, like many other recent dramas, was adapted from a webtoon titled I Know But. The drama, billed as a "hyperrealistic romance," revolves around two 22-year-olds, Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn. Na Bi no longer believes in love after a failed first relationship, but she still wants to date. Jae Uhn, on the other hand, is the biggest flirt and heartthrob, but he doesn't think dating is worth it.

JTBC posted a video of the cast and crew's script reading session on May 26, 2021, focusing primarily on Song Kang and Han So Hee, who play Park Jae Uhn and Yoo Na Bi, respectively. The video begins by demonstrating the company's precautions against the spread of COVID-19, such as barriers between each seat and masks. Han So Hee begins the reading by greeting everyone and introducing her character.

At the end of the reading session, Song Kang revealed that it has been a long time since he worked with colleagues of the same age and he had fun. He also hopes that they can have even more fun on set. Han So Hee also shared her thoughts hoping that everyone will stay safe and healthy until the end of filming. Watch video.

Who's in the cast of Nevertheless?

Apart from Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn and Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, the show also stars Chae Jong-hyeop as Yang Do-hyeok, Lee Yeol-eum [ko] as Yoon Seol-ah, Han Eu-ddeum as Min-young and many more in crucial roles.

Image: My Drama World YouTube

