What Time Does 'The Great Heist' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

The Great Heist is Netflix’s latest crime-drama series. Fans of series shows such as Money Heist will not want to miss this new Columbian series. The Great Heist release date was announced to be August 14. All six episodes of the series will arrive on Netflix at once.

The Great Heist on Netflix is a dramatisation of the shocking multi-million dollar robbery that was staged at the Bank of the Republic, which is Columbia’s central bank in Valledupar. The 1994 robbery was known as ‘the robbery of the century’ across the globe. Read on to find out, “What time does The Great Heist release on Netflix?”

What time does The Great Heist release on Netflix?

The Colombian drama series will be available for all the Netflix subscribers across the globe, starting at 12:00 am PT which is 3:00 am ET. For viewers in the United Kingdom, The Great Heist release time will be 8:00 am BST. Indian viewers can begin to stream this crime thriller at 12:30 pm IST on August 15. The Great Heist will only be streaming on Netflix for the time being. Hence anyone who wishes to watch the series will be required to purchase at least the basic Netflix subscription.

The Great Heist Netflix: About the series

The Great Heist or El Robo Del Siglo, is the limited series, based on true events. Across its six episodes, the series will dramatise how the greatest heist of 20th century was carried out by the 14 different robbers. The Great Heist is the newest addition to Netflix's growing stack of Colombian originals which include Distrito Salvaje, Siempre Bruja, Historia de un Crimen: Colmenares, Frontera Verde, and Chichipatos, among others.

The million-dollar heist in the Colombian bank took place in October 1994. This was when 14 thieves were part of an elaborate heist, which involved tools, masks, welding machines, and oxygen tanks. The Netflix series about the incidence is heavily based on the heist but, it also takes inspiration from the 2008 book written by journalist Alfredo Serrano Zabala. The book is called This Is How I Robbed The Bank: The Assault Of The 20th Century In Colombia.

Zabala is also known for his book Las Prepago, which is based on the lives of Colombian women who make a living by providing services to men or another woman. Their services can be personal, and sexual in nature. These women were prepaid by high ranking government officers, Narcos, and even politicians to name a few.

