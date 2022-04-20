He's Expecting On Netflix: Release Date, Time, Plot, Cast, Total Episodes And More Details

Netflix is currently gearing up to release a unique comedy-drama series He's Expecting, which will see Takumi Saitoh and Juri Ueno in pivotal roles. The show will comprise eight episodes and fans cannot wait for it to release online on April 21, 2022. Netizens took to Twitter ahead of the release of the Japanese show and expressed their excitement for the same.

He's Expecting release date

The entertainment industry in Japan often introduces path-breaking and innovative concepts for shows and films and takes their fans by surprise. He's Expecting has been a much-awaited show and will release on April 21, 2022, Thursday on Netflix. The show will star Takumi Saitoh as Kentaro Hiyama, the protagonist of the show, and Juri Ueno as his partner, Aki Seto.

He's Expecting plot

Over the course of eight episodes, the show will see Kentaro Hiyama and Aki Seto live during a time when men could get pregnant. Kentaro Hiyama's world turns upside down when he learns he is carrying a child and tried to go through his normal life while being pregnant. The short clip sees him being judged and ridiculed for being pregnant and how he is discriminated against for the same. He is also treated differently in his professional life at work after his baby bump begins to show, as the show also subtly sheds light on how pregnant women are expected to go on in their day-to-day life while carrying a child, irrespective of the challenges that come with it. The official synopsis of the series reads, ""Life is a series of unexpected events.” Successful cisgender man Kentaro Hiyama has it all figured out, but life gets tough when he unexpectedly becomes pregnant!"

Watch the He's Expecting trailer here

Image: Twitter/@amazonholder1