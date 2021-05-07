Hilary Duff Reveals The Real Reason The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Cancelled

Hilary Duff has revealed the real reason the Lizzie McGuire reboot was cancelled. The Lizzie McGuire reboot was announced in 2019, and fans of the Disney show were immensely excited to see Lizzie in her 30s. But in December 2020, Hilary Duff announced that the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled. But the reason for this cancellation was not revealed.

Hilary Duff reveals why the Lizzie McGuire reboot was cancelled

Hilary Duff is one of the most famous Disney alums. All thanks to her portrayal of the the titular role in Disney Channel’s show, Lizzie McGuire. The show ran from 2001 and 2004 and was immensely popular among kids and teenagers. After more than 10 years, the Hilary Duff starrer show was set to get a reboot by Disney+ showcasing Lizzie in her 30s.

But soon it was announced that the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled. Now in an interview with Jess Cagle on his show on SiriusXM, Hilary revealed that Disney was trying hard to figure out what kind of content they would want to put on Disney+. Hilary further continued and revealed that Disney+’s plan with Lizzie did not “align” with the way she saw Lizzie. She added that both she and Disney are protective of the character and hence the reboot did not see the light of the day.

But now even though the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled, Hilary Duff will be seen in a brand-new spinoff. The Disney alum will be essaying the lead role in How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father. In this interview, Duff also revealed a few interesting details about the show.

Duff said that the moment she read the script she wanted to be part of the spinoff and revealed that the story of the 10-episode Hulu series is changed a bit. But she assured the spinoff does tie in with the original show, How I Met Your Mother. Hilary Duff also hopes for some of the original cast members to make a guest appearance on the show. How I Met Your Father will revolve around a woman named Sophie (Hilary Duff) who is looking for love in this modern dating world and then reiterates her love story to her son.

IMAGE: HILARY DUFF'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.