'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' Star Kim Seon Ho Hospitalized Amid Public Feud With Ex-girlfriend?

Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho has been in hot waters for the past few days after a netizen alleged that he forced her to have an abortion. The user uploaded on the South Korean site Nate Pann claiming to be an actor K's former girlfriend in a post and revealed details about his misdeeds. Several netizens deduced the unnamed person to be the popular actor Kim Seon Ho.

Kim Seon Ho hospitalized?

In a new development, the actor is said to be hospitalized, as per a report by Pinkvilla. He is currently admitted to a university hospital near Seongbuk-gu. The report also suggested that many netizens claimed that reporters are waiting in the hospital lobby in hopes to ask him questions about his ongoing public feud with his ex-girlfriend.

Everything in Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend feud so far

On October 16, a netizen claiming to be the girlfriend of 'Actor K', alleged him of forcing an abortion after taking advantage of her under the pretence of marriage. The incident was further fueled when the actor's agency Salt Entertainment released an official regarding the matter. The statement assured the fans that the agency was checking facts and would respond soon. Although his fans were quick to defend his name, Seon Ho broke his silence on October 20 as he issued a statement apologizing for his 'carelessness' sending shockwaves throughout the fandom. He wrote,

''I and the person were in the relationship with good feelings. Over the course of the relationship, I hurt her due to my mistakes and inconsiderate actions. I wanted to apologize to her in person, but I couldn`t to do and am waiting for the moment. I want to sincerely apologize to that person through this statement''

The apology letter further addressed his fans as he apologized for 'letting down' anybody who trusted him. It was followed by his agency's statement who also apologized for the same. Additionally, the agency also set the records straight on rumours of them terminating the contract with the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor. They revealed that the contract will be continued and added, ''We will be staying with [Kim Seon Ho] until the end.”

Image: Instagram/@seonho__kim