Last Updated:

'House Of The Dragon' First Look: Matt Smith And Emma D'Arcy Spotted In Cornwall

Actors Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy were spotted at Holywell Bay Beach in Cornwall while shooting for the Game Of Thrones spin-off series House Of The Dragon.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
House Of The Dragon's Instagram

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy


HBO recently confirmed the commencement of production of Game Of Throne's prequel series House Of The Dragon. The network and the official Instagram page of the upcoming series released photos of the cast doing the table read by following the COVID-19 safety protocols. The show's cast - Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, and Emma D'Arcy followed social distancing as they sat for the table read session. Fans of the show are excited about this prequel series, and some photos of the show's cast leaked earlier this week. 

Leaked pictures from shoot of House Of The Dragon

Actors Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy were spotted at Holywell Bay Beach in Cornwall while shooting for the Game Of Thrones spin-off series House Of The Dragon on April 27, 2021. The pictures obtained by Daily Mail UK had Matt and Emma dressed in their costumes. While Matt wore a black coloured long jacket with knee-high boots, Emma wore a crimson coloured gown. The actors were indulged in a conversation at the beach when spotted. 

About House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon is the prequel series of the famous show Game Of Thrones that ran for eight seasons. The upcoming show is set 300 years before the events of GOT. It will focus on the Targaryen family and its story from Game Of Thrones. The series is based on the events from George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. House Of The Dragon cast Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Danny Sapani. Matt Smith in House Of The Dragon plays the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen. Emma D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint plays The Sea Snake, Paddy Considine plays King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower. 

READ | Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy join GOT Prequel 'House of the Dragon' in key roles

On April 26, 2021, HBO declared the commencement of the production of the show. The official Instagram page of the show shared photos from the table reading session of the upcoming series. It also mentioned that the show is set to release in 2022. Take a look.

READ | HBO's 'House Of the Dragon' adds actor Rhys Ifans

Promo Image Source: House Of The Dragon's Instagram

READ | 'House Of The Dragon' under production; see pics of socially distanced table read
READ | Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' adds four new actors to the cast
READ | Game of Thrones' prequel show 'House of the Dragons' to cast Fabien Frankel

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT