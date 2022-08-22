'House Of The Dragon' Star Milly Alcock Reveals 'binging 8 Seasons Of GOT In 2 Weeks'

House of Dragon's first episode premiered on Sunday, August 21. The fans seemed impressed with the Game of Thrones prequel as they enjoyed returning to the world of the Targaryens in the new show. Moreover, the cast of the prequel stars Milly Alcock who plays the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra. Recently, Milly opened up in an interview about how she became a fan of GOT.

House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock calls her a fan of Game of Thrones, 'binged' 8 seasons

Speaking to The New York Post, Milly told the media outlet that she never watched Game of Thrones before coming on board for its prequel.

Talking about the same, she acquainted herself with the HBO show, she said, "I understood that it was very big and very popular. [After getting cast], I watched it to prepare. I binged the whole 8 seasons in 2 weeks. It was intense, and I quickly became a fan and understood why everyone loved it."

Milly also expressed her reaction to finding out that she will be starring in the role of Rhaenyra Targaryen who is one of the main characters of the show and said she was in 'shock and disbelief' as she got the call.

In the premiere episode of the show, one can see Rhaenyra who is named as the heir to the throne by King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Further, the King chooses his daughter over his brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith as his successor. House of the Dragon will be premiering new episodes every week. The first season of the show will consist of ten episodes. The prequel is based on author George R.R. Martin's book, Blood and Fire.

Milly Alcock is an Australian actress, who is now based in London. Detailing more, Milly was still living at home in her mother’s room when she got the call that she will be starring in the main role. “I was in shock and disbelief. It took me until I was actually doing pre-production to fully process it, and allow myself to get excited about it, and stop getting the feeling that I was going to be fired,” she said. “The throne room was just so cool. Every time you stepped on set, the novelty did not wear off", as per New York Post.

Image: Instagram/@millyalcock