How I Met Your Father Trailer; HIMYM Fans Upset With Reboot Version Due To Forced Humour

One of the most popular sitcoms of the early 2000s, How I Met Your Mother is marking a comeback with a spin-off version How I Met Your Father and recently, streaming platform Hulu dropped a trailer of the series. However, the trailer met with backlash from ardent fans of the sitcom as they claimed the reboot is spoiling the original and lacks in many aspects compared to HIMYM.

Here take a look at the How I met your father's trailer :

Who's ready to have the time of our lives? 🙌



Watch the trailer for #HIMYF now, and make sure to ❤️ this Tweet to receive reminders from us. How I Met Your Father premieres January 18, only on hulu. pic.twitter.com/vZpzMaAf4F — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 16, 2021

Twitterati's reaction to How I Met Your Father trailer :

One of the users commented about the chappy theme song of the trailer and also expressed how the original one featured in HIMYM was an iconic one. The user claimed that the new title song did not live up to the expectations. Take a look:

Y'all better not give us a chappy theme song, cos HIMYM has an iconic song.. #HIMYM #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/EijhYin2Zd — Big Head Ed (@edwardkelvin9) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another user complained about the trailer being very cringy. Here take a look:

This looks absurdly cringy. Can’t even get myself to watch a second time. Just, no. — . 🕊 (@wemoonmen2) December 16, 2021

Some users also felt sceptical about the sitcom and stated that the trailer seems quite unnatural and it has forced humour elements within that makes it look quite artificial.

Hm, I dunno .. this not really naturally looking, it all feels so artificial and forced "funny" ... pretty skeptical yet. 😑

Might be for @HilaryDuff and @ItsJoshPeck this will survive a bit. — Mic (@micst_93) December 16, 2021

Another Twitter user was also not so pleased with the flashback concept of the film, as it was way too far from reality.

#HowIMetYourFather setting "looks back to 2022 with nostalgia", meanwhile in 2022 reality we'll probably all be in quarantine again the way things are going. — annahetkinen (@annahetkinen) December 17, 2021

How I Met Your Father: Release date and cast line-up

In the reboot version of HIMYM, we get to see Sophie's younger version portrayed by Hillary Duff, clearly indicating it to be a gender-swapped version of "How I Met Your Mother." In the trailer, we could see Sophie telling her son about how she met his father and the story takes you back in a flashback in the year 2021, where the story takes you to New York and shows how Sophie and her close-knit group discuss what they want from life and they also try to figure out, how to fall in love in this age of dating apps and limitless other options.

“How I Met Your Father” will premiere on Hulu on January 18. Its cast lineup is looking quite interesting featuring Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran playing pivotal roles, along with the Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. Sex and the City actor Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck from “Drake & Josh” will also be seen in special guest appearance roles in the series.

IMAGE: TWITTER@HIMYFONHULU