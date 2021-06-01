How Many Episodes Are There In 'Portlandia'? Know More About This Comedy Series

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein-starrer Portlandia won many hearts when it first released in 2011. The plot of the show was based on flaunting the lives of Portland, Oregon, residents who are often deemed as outlandish hipsters. Over the years, the series won many awards and nominations, especially for the costumes shown in the episodes. Amanda Needham has won several Primetime Emmy Awards for her contribution as the costume designer of Portlandia. Fred and Carrie have also won awards and been nominated for their acting skills as well as the screenplay. After running on television for seven years and eight seasons, the show aired its final episode on March 22, 2018. So, how many episodes are there in Portlandia?

Helmed by Jonathan Krisel. Portlandia became one of the most popular shows on television. The series has a rating of 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb and a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Armisen claimed that the producers wanted the episodes to be flexible and allow the audience to watch them in any order.

In the first season, the episodes mainly featured Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, Allison Silverman and the director Johnathan Krisel. The six episodes in the initial season gained attention and attracted thousands of viewers, right from its pilot episode titled Farm. In the second season, the series introduced Karey Dornetto to the cast. Some of the episodes in the season included Feminist Bookstore's 10th Anniversary, One Moore Episode, Cops Redesign and more. It ended with the episode Brunch Village which included Bill Oakley in the cast.

The Portlandia cast in the third season consisted of Carrie, Bill, Fred and Jonathan only. The episode Blackout from the third season, went on to win the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2013 for Outstanding Costumes in Variety Series. The director, Jonathan Krisel, was also nominated for the Outstanding Directing in Variety Series at the Emmys for the episode Alexandra.

Season 4 of Portlandia was released in 2014 and introduced Graham Wagner to the star cast. The episodes Celery and Getting Away earned nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for the categories Outstanding Art Direction For Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Program, Outstanding Directing For a Variety Series, and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series. The last episode of the series, Getting Away, marked the 37th episode of the show.

The fifth season of Portlandia started off with the episode The Story of Toni and Candace, which was released on January 8, 2015. Two of the episodes titled Doug Becomes a Feminist and House for Sale, were directed by Daniel Gray Longino and renowned actor Steve Buscemi, respectively. In the sixth season, filmmaker Bill Benz directed the first episode titled Pickathon. The same season witnessed Daniel Gray Longino and Steve Buscemi return as directors for a couple of the episodes.

In season seven of Portlandia, Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein too directed a few of the episodes including The Storytellers, Fred's Cell Phone Company and Misunderstood Miracles. The final season introduced Phoebe Robinson to the cast. Graham Wagner, Lance Bangs, Ali Greer and Bill Benz filmed many of the episodes of Portlandia. The total number of episodes of Portlandia is 77.

Image: Still from Portlandia

