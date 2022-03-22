Last Updated:

How Many Episodes Of Attack On Titan Are Left? Check Total No. Of Episodes In Final Season

As the show moves towards its conclusion, fans have grown curious to know how many episodes of Attack on Titan are left to premiere? Read more

Written By
Mamta Raut
Attack on Titan

Image: Instagram/@attack.on.titan


While the enemies and friends have all joined forces to save the world from the wrath of Eren Jaeger, the acclaimed anime series Attack on Titan is nearing its end. Will the allied forces succeed to safeguard humanity or the world will be finally rid of Titans forever? Every week, Attack on Titan comes up with gripping twists leaving viewers hooked on to the plot. Notably, the Attack On Titan season 4 is also the final season of the anime series.

As the show inches towards its conclusion, fans have grown curious to know how many episodes of Attack on Titan are left to premiere. If you are one of them, then you've arrived at the perfect place to get all the answers. Continue reading to know the intriguing details.

How many episodes of Attack on Titan are left?

While there's no confirmation by the makers on the number of episodes in Attack On Titan season 4, it is reported that Part 2 of the show comprises about 12 episodes in total. If the reports are to be believed, then the finale of the show will likely premiere on April 4. It is important to note that the number of episodes on Attack On Titan season 4 might extend if a last-minute change is exercised by the creators.

Total number of episodes on Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

  • Episode 1: Judgment - Release date: January 10, 2022
  • Episode 2: Sneak Attack - Release date: January 17, 2022
  • Episode 3: Two Brothers - Release date: January 17, 2022
  • Episode 4: Memories of the Future - Release date: January 31, 2022
  • Episode 5: From You, 2,000 Years Ago - Release date: February 7, 2022
  • Episode 6: Thaw - Release date: February 14, 2022
  • Episode 7: Sunset - Release date: February 21, 2022
  • Episode 8: Pride - Release date: February 28, 2022
  • Episode 9: Night of the End - Release date: March 7, 2022
  • Episode 10: Traitor - Release date: March 14, 2022
  • Episode 11: Retrospective - Release date: March 21, 2022
  • Episode 12: The Dawn of Humanity - Release date: April 4, 2022

Where to Watch Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. In the USA, the latest episodes of AOT season 4 are streaming on Adult Swim's Toonami, in South East Asia it premieres on Aniplex Asia and SB2 in Australia. The original Japanese streaming network is MBS(#1-37) and NHK General TV(38~). Meanwhile, viewers can also enjoy the dubbed English episodes of AOT on Hulu and Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Image: Instagram/@attack.on.titan

READ | 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Episode 21 release date and time: Where and how to watch anime
READ | 'Attack On Titan' Season 4, Episode 84: What to expect from upcoming episode? Read
READ | Attack on Titan Episode 84 Release Date & Time: When & where to watch AOT S04 E84 Online
READ | Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 25 Review & Ending Explained: Yelena's truth revealed
READ | Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: When & where to watch?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Attack on Titan, Anime, Japan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND