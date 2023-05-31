How Succession Has Amplified The Quiet Luxury 'trend'

Across its 4-year long run, Succession has not only left a lasting impact on the contemporary television landscape, but also mainlined the abstract concept of quiet luxury, a theme amply rampant in the satirical-dark comedy-drama. The 'successioncore' aesthetic has been repeatedly decoded by trusty self-proclaimed social media fashion experts with elaborate store fronts promising a direct hop on to the trend. However, what often goes amiss is that the tenet of quiet luxury is far from new, and definitely not a trend.

Succession style: The stealth wealth aesthetic

Succession's Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy has emerged as the poster child for fanning mainstream interest in quiet luxury, much to the dismay of one-percenters the world over. Shiv's sartorial aesthetic, if studied properly, is in itself a rather elaborate cheat sheet and can make for a firm threshold with which to enter the world of quiet luxury. The cardinal issue however that arises with the ideological boom of quiet luxury so ceremoniously enabled by Succession, is that the concept is much more than replicating a look - its a lifestyle, and that too, one that chooses you, very rarely the other way round.

Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy, the poster child for the quiet luxury aesthetic (Image source: succession/Instagram)

Michelle Matland, Succesion's costume designer, had revealed how in preparing for the show, she and her team had religiously followed one-percenters to niche branded stores to the tune of Brunello and Loro, to study the curated experience of being part of the stealth wealth-embodying community. The product of their very evidently fruitful research has been the birth of the 'successioncore' aesthetic which in contemporary internet parlance has become interchangeable with the concept of quiet luxury and the 'old money aesthetic'.

Shiv Roy in a grey understated power ensemble Image source: Twitter

What is quiet luxury?

Quiet luxury is more than a temporary fad. Made up of sleek, neutral tones, clean cuts and timeless silhouettes, it is essentially about being seamlessly mentally-tuned to making sartorial choices that can be categorised as classic, understated and even worthy of reaching family heirloom status. Put simply, the quiet luxury aesthetic abhors the need to stand out, while very evidently being a cut above the rest, sans the rampant logomania of yesteryears, of course.

Quiet luxury beyond Succession

Succession may be fiction, but the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Sofia Richie are not. Paltrow's much-publicised 7-day long Utah ski crash trial had the world watching like a hawk - not just the verdict but her masterclass in stealth wealth dressing featuring monotones, turtlenecks, felt coats, oversized pantsuits and a poker face. The internet's favourite bride, Sofia Richie, makes for another compelling example in this regard, cementing her position with her sophisticated Chanel wedding to Elliot Grainge in France, earlier this year.

Gwyneth Paltrow at her Utah Ski crash trial (Image source: AP)

Sofia Richie at her Chanel wedding (Image source: sofiarichiegrainge/Instagram)

With exclusivity at its root, quiet luxury firmly asserts a sense of in-group belonging among most one-percenters. Simultaneously, it equally excludes all who simply do not belong to the ranks. The thing then, about all the internet hacks providing accessibility to embody the 'old money aesthetic' without actually being from an akin background, is mere replication at best. Like the saying goes, "money speaks, wealth whispers".