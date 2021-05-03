'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele': Zareen Khan-Anshuman Jha Starrer To Get OTT Release

Zareen Khan is back in a bold new avatar. The actor dropped the new trailer for her movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha. The movie's plot will follow the two characters who are seeking themselves and get the opportunity while going on a long road trip.

Zareen's character Mansi is a bold, outgoing and outspoken girl while Anshuman Jha's character Veer is the complete opposite. Jha's character is described as a 'Man from Venus' and Zareen as a 'Woman from Mars'. The trailer starts off giving a glimpse into the exciting plot as Mansi gets Veer to engage with her in an exciting dare.

The two travel together from Delhi to McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. The twist in the story arises when the audience is given a peek into the two character's sexual orientation. However, the story will focus on how these two strangers turn into friends and eventually find their true selves.

Zareen Khan drops trailer for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

Zareen Khan's fans were head over heels for the new movie's trailer. They dropped tons of heart emojis and fire emojis for Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele's trailer. "Eagerly waiting to see your new movie", one fan wrote addressing his favourite actor. Another fan exclaimed that Zareen looked beautiful. The trailer posted by Zareen Khan has already been watched more than 84,000 times and has received more than 16,000 likes.

Zareen Khan's new movie will be available for the viewers to watch on the OTT platform, Disney+Hostar. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele's release date is set to be May 9, 2021. The movie was initially scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is helmed by Harish Vyas, who has also contributed to writing the screenplay along with Susan Fernandes.

Zareen Khan's movie that was bankrolled by First Ray Films, was released at several international film festivals including HBO South Asian International Film Festival, 2020 Rajasthan International Film Festival, Kashish 2020, Asia's biggest LGBTQ film festival and the 2020 Rajasthan International Film Festival, among others. The movie has received many accolades at these film festivals including Best Film-Audience Choice, Jury Award Best Actor, Best Actress-Hindi Films and Best Director.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.