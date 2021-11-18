'Human': Shefali Shah, Kriti Kulhari Wrap Up Shoot Of Medical Thriller Drama

On Thursday, online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar took to their official Instagram handle and announced the wrap of their production schedule for their highly-anticipated first-of-its-kind medical-thriller series titled Human.

The series features National award-winning actor, Shefali Shah, and Four More Shots Please star Kirti Kulhari. They dropped a video clip featuring Shefali and a clapperboard while announcing the wrap.

Disney+ Hotstar special series Human shoot wrapped up

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the streamer posted a video that shows Shefali Shah holding the clapperboard with the series' name on it. They captioned the post, "It's a wrap on the shoot and a start to the excitement! #HotstarSpecials #Human. #ComingSoon only on @DisneyPlusHS." They further tagged the cast and crew members in the caption. Shah and Kulhari, too, posted the same video on their respective Insta handles with the same captions.

Helmed by Vipul Shah, the Disney+ Hotstar special series is penned by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair, and Aasif Moyal. The forthcoming medical thriller drama is backed by Sunshine Productions. Human is based on human drug testing that unravels the shades of risk-taking measures, loopholes, and disparity in order to develop the vaccine. This will be the first time, Shah and Kulhari will be seen experimenting with the genre by portraying characters that are sure to thrill and excite the audience. Shah had collaborated with her hubby Vipul on films like Waqt: The Race Against Time, Kucch Luv Jaisaa, and Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

The other cast members who will be the essential part of the show are Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Aditya Srivastava, Atul Kumar, Indraneil Sengupta, Sandeep Kulkarni. A report by TellyChakkar in October also suggests that Made in Heaven and Criminal Justice fame Gaurav Dwivedi will also be starring in the series. Human will soon be premiering on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shah has a busy schedule with several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Darlings, which is also Alia Bhatt's foray into production. The actor will also appear in several other projects like Doctor G, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, and the much-awaited sequel of Netflix's Delhi Crime.

On the other hand, Kulhari was last seen in a legal drama web series Criminal Justice: Behind closed doors, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in December 2020. Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee, the series starred Kulhari, Pankaj Tripathi, Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles. The web series was well received by the critics and the viewers. Kulhari's performance too was appreciated by the viewers.

Image: Instagram/@iamkirtikulhari/@shefalishahofficial