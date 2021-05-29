'Hwarang' Season 2 Update: Will There Be A Season 2 Of The 'The Poet Warrior Youth' Drama?

Comprising of one of the most popular celebrities of South Korea, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth was a passionate project by KBS2. A story of an elite group of male youth in the Kingdom of Silla discovering love, passion, and friendship was a major hit nationally and internationally as well. Ever since Hwarang's release in 2016, fans have been demanding a Hwarang season 2.

Will there be a Hwarang season 2?

The hit drama kept the audience unsatisfied after abruptly ending season 1 with no solid conclusion. This got the fans demanding for a second season as one of the fans named Aditya Baishya released a petition demanding the makers of Hwarang to release season 2 to give the series a proper ending. The petition has since been signed by over 700 fans.

Unfortunately for the fans, there has been no official announcement from the filmmakers about season 2 of Hwarang. However, a light at the end of the tunnel for the fans was when Hwarang's cast member Park Hyung Sik hinted at the possibility of a second season in an interview with Soompi. Talking about his experience of working in a period drama for the first time, the Heirs actor stated that he will return strong after not being able to express his character, King Sam Maek‑jong, thoroughly.

A look at Hwarang's cast

The cast of the drama was, arguably, the reason behind the success and hype of Hwarang. The strong panel of the cast included some of the notable actors of the South Korean industry such as Park Seo-Joon, Go Ara, and Park Hyung-Sik. The supporting cast of the drama saw popular boy group members like Shinee's Choi Min-ho, and BTS' V. The rest of the cast included Sung Dong-il, Do Ji-han, Jin Ju-Hyung, and Kim Hyeon-jun.

The drama won several notable accolades while the cast was also praised for their performance and chemistry in the drama. Actor Choi Won-young won an award for Best Supporting Actor while leading man Park Seo-Joon won the Top Excellence Award, Actor at the 31st KBS Drama Awards, one of the biggest Awards of the year. The soundtrack of the drama was highly praised as BTS' V was nominated for the award for Best OST at the Melon Music Awards.

