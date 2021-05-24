Ian Somerhalder Appreciates Wife Nikki Reed For Helping Him Out Of Financial Trouble

Ian Somerhalder took to his Instagram account to appreciate his wife Nikki Reed on her birthday. While sharing a selfie, he wrote a long note about how Nikki helped him get out of a terrible financial situation. He mentioned that he was caught in fraud during the filming of The Vampire Diaries and how his wife was there for him. He also mentioned that Nikki helped him to start fresh and launch his craft bourbon brand with Wesley.

In the caption, he started with "This mama. This human". Continuing he wrote, "I owe you such gratitude for it all. What many of you may not know is this woman is the reason I was actually able to build @brothersbondbourbon. I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into. Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me." Talking about the terrible business situation he wrote, "I invested heavily, I made huge personal guarantees to banks. However due to greed and fraud within that company and fraudulent activities from our biggest customer, not to mention the temporary collapse of the oil and gas industry - I was left in an EIGHT- FIGURE hole. It was awful. A true nightmare day in and day out. I had to travel the world weekly to pay for massive monthly six-figure banknotes and ended up in the hospital 4 times in 2 years."

Ian Somerhalder's wife Nikki Reed decided to step up and devote herself to get him out of the situation. Talking about it, he wrote, "This woman here decided that she didn’t want to see her husband ruin his body/mind/spirit and pulled up her bootstraps and got down in the trenches assembling a team to get to the negotiating table to find a way out. She devoted her life to getting me out of that mess and it almost killed her along the way. I am where I am BECAUSE of this woman."

He then talked about the business "Brother Bond Bourbon" and how he could create it because of her. He wrote, "Brothers Bond Bourbon is actually here today because of this woman. I was able to start my life over because of this woman. Needless to say, it’s been the most eye-opening and truly humbling experience. Painful as hell but as a family SHE got us through. It’s unreal. I owe her my health, my life and my sanity. Brothers Bond for me, is the physical representation, the manifestation to build a company designed to do good in the world by bringing people together and investing in our collective future to stop climate change and change the mental and physical health of this nation and this world."

Concluding, he appreciated her and wished her on her birthday. He wrote, "I honour this woman and appreciate her more than anyone I could ever imagine. Happy 33 you incredible angel of a person. The light you radiate into our household and this planet is beyond inspiring. You are a superwoman. You made it possible for me to live, build my dreams, and to start my life over. The world needs people like you. Love, Ian aka Baby Daddy [heart emoticon]." The comments section is filled with their fans appreciating Nikki as well as wishing her on her birthday.

Ian Somerhalder on the work front

Ian Somerhalder is famously known for his portrayal of a vampire, Damon Salvatore, in The Vampire Diaries series. On the other hand, his wife Nikki Reed is known for the movie franchise Twilight. The couple got married in the year 2015 and are parents to a daughter, Bodhi Soleil. The actor with the help of his wife created an alcohol brand that has a goal of reversing climate change. Currently, Ian is working with his TVD co-star Paul Wesley for the brand.

