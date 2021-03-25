If You Loved 'Sister Wives', Here Are Shows Based On Polygamy To Watch

The reality show Sister Wives premiered on TLC in 2010. The plot of this show revolves around a man, Kody Brown who has four wives and is the father of eighteen children. At the beginning of the series they lived in Utah and they shifted to Nevada. Kody Brown agreed to participate in this show as he wanted to break the prejudiced notion around polygamy. he also said that his situation is not illegal in any way because he is legally married to only one woman while the other three are spiritual unions. The show revolves around their daily life and how they face the challenges with a smile on their faces. If you loved the plot of this show, here are other shows based on a similar concept to watch.

Shows like Sister Wives to add to your watchlist

1. My Five Wives

This 2013 show has two seasons and tells the story of Brady Williams who is married to five women namely Paulie, Robyn, Rosemary, Nonie, and Rhonda. They are based in Utah and the series chronicles their day to day lives. They believe in the fundamentalist Mormon religion. It has an IMDB rating of 4.4.

2. Seeking Sister Wife

This 2018 show tells the stories of three families that are polygamous. This series shows how men choose new women for marriage and how the previous wives react to it. But they are willing to be friendly to the new wife even if they don't like her. It has an IMDB rating of 4.8. This is one of the shows like Sister Wives to watch.

3. Polygamy, USA

This series is created by National Geographic and chronicles the lives of the fundamentalist Mormons living in Arizona. This series shows how this community incorporated the values taught by their religion. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8.

4. Escaping Polygamy

This Lifetime original series tells the story of three sisters Andrea, Jessica and Shanell who break away from their polygamous family. They spread information and help other men and women break away from their families a swell. It has an IMDB rating of 7.

5. Prophet’s Prey

This documentary was based on Warren Jeffs, the former leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The film showcases the members accusing him of sexual and financial abuses. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3.

Image courtesy - Screengrab of Sister Wives trailer