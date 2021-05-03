If You Loved 'Things Heard And Seen', Here Are Other Horror Movies & Shows To Watch

Streaming giant Netflix recently released a new horror film titled Things Heard And Seen for its users to watch. The plot of the film revolves around an art collector Catherine Clare who reluctantly agrees to shift to a remote home in Chosen, New York, with her family. After a few days in the house and she experiences unnatural things. One day a strange light guides her towards a hidden bible on a shelf and that when paranormal things begin. The cast of the film includes Amanda Seyfried and James Norton essaying the lead roles. If one liked the plot, here are other horror films and shows like Things Heard and Seen to watch.

Movies and shows like Things Heard and Seen to watch

1. The Conjuring 2

This is the second film in the Conjuring franchise and revolves around Peggy, the mother of four children who love alone. Suddenly, one of her daughters Janet starts behaving in an unnatural way and even speaks in two voices. Peggy seeks help from the acclaimed paranormal investigators Edd and Lorraine Warren. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available on Amazon Prime.

2. Crimson Peak

This 2015 horror film revolves around Edith who marries Sir Thomas Sharpe against her father's wishes. After she marries him and goes on to live at his place, she learns that his house is taken up by ghosts. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.5.

3. Girl on the Third Floor

The plot of this film revolves around a man who decides to renovate a dilapidated house for him and his pregnant wife to move in. But as soon as they start living in the house, the house is haunted and has different plans for them. It has an IMDB rating of 4.6.

4. The Haunting of Hill House

The plot of this series revolves around the Carin siblings who have been experiencing paranormal activities in their mansion. The storyline chronicles two different timelines as showcases how these activities persist even after they grow up. It has an IMDB rating of 8.6.

5. The Blackcoat's Daughter

This 2015 horror thriller film revolves around a woman who sets out to enroll herself in an isolated prep school. Here, she meets two students who face a powerful evil force. It has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is available on Netflix.

6. Pet Semetary

This 2019 film revolves around the Creeds family, who bury their cat in a nearby cemetery. But soon, all the dead people and animals buried in the place come back to life to kill other people. It has an IMDB rating of 5.7 and is available on Netflix.

