Loved 'Indian Matchmaking'? Check Out Similar Shows That You Will Definitely Enjoy

Just as Indian Matchmaking premiered on the internet, it gained a huge fan-base. The web-series has taken a rather traditional approach to the world of dating that is being dominated by social media and apps, today. Sima Taparia, who is a world-recognised matchmaker hosts the show. She has travelled all the way from the United States to help the modern Indian singles find their soulmates, based on their compatibility, family demands, and long-term life goals.

The show gives us a slight glimpse of how arranged marriages work in India, with a twist of modern beliefs and customs. If the series has made you fall in love with it, then here are some other shows like Indian Matchmaking that will definitely enjoy. Read ahead to know-

Indian Matchmaking and other similar shows to watch

Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven is an Indian drama web-series that was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on March 8, 2019. The show revolves around the lives of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, who run an agency under the name “Made in Heaven”. They help lovers unite and make their big day even more special, despite having uncountable problems of their own. The show cast Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi as the lead characters.

Bang Baaja Baaraat

Bang Baaja Baaraat is a mini web-series released on YouTube under the channel, Y-Films in 2015. The show revolves around the lives of two lovers who think love is enough to get married. But, hell breaks loose when they introduce their parents to each other. The show cast Ali Fazal, Angira Dhar, and Rajit Kapoor as the lead characters.

Family Karma

Family Karma is an American reality television show that was released on March 8, 2020, on the channel, Bravo. The show revolves around the lives of many Indian American families over three generations who relocated to the Miami, Florida area around the same time. The show cast Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, Shaan Patel, and Vishal Parvani as the lead characters.

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle is a reality television dating game show released on the OTT platform, Netflix, on April 17, 2020. The basic plot of the show is to teach young and single people to create genuine connections instead of the usual flings that are in fashion nowadays. There is a policy on the show that says that, if the contestants engage in any sexual contact during the retreat, then the prize money would decrease, starting at $100,000. A reunion episode of the show was also aired May 8, 2020.

Love is Blind

Love Is Blind is a reality television dating series, that was released on the OTT platform, Netflix, on February 13, 2020. The show is considered to be very similar to shows like Married at First Sight and The Bachelor. A total of ten episodes were released, in addition to a reunion special that was released on Netflix and YouTube on March 5, 2020.

