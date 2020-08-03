'Indian Matchmaking' Cast Member Vinay Says He Never Ditched Nadia On The Movie Date; Read

Vinay Chadha recently posted a picture on Instagram writing about his time with Nadia on the show, Indian Matchmaking. He also mentioned that he never ditched Nadia on a date and also clarified what exactly happened on the date night. Read on to know more about what Vinay posted and his explanation.

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia has THIS to say about Vyasar's comments on Rupam

Vinay Chadha's Instagram Post

Vinay started off by mentioning that he was 'overall' happy that he had done the show. He also mentioned that he had made mistakes and that he had fixed and learned from the mistakes. Vinay then went into details about his time with Nadia on the show.

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking's Akshay opens up about his infamous line, says it was out of context

He started off by mentioning that Nadia and he were supposed to meet the night after some wedding but Vinay was facing some family issues. Vinay explained that he still wanted to meet up but couldn't. He then confessed that he had taken full responsibility for being 'unclear, vague and unresponsive' during that time and that he had sent her flowers and cookies to make up for it as well. At that point, Nadia was still calling him 'shady'.

Also Read | Masaba Gupta reveals that she is a huge fan of Vyasar from 'Indian Matchmaking'

Finally, on to the movie night, Vinay wrote: "I NEVER DITCHED HER THERE". Vinay mentioned that he had already informed Nadia as he didn't want to cancel on her at the last minute and also that he was sick. He further mentioned that he asked Nadia to meet up again but by that time Nadia had started ghosting him.

Also Read | Alexis of 'Schitt's Creek' & Indian Matchmaking's Sima crossover is everything hilarious

Finally, Vinay mentioned that his reasons were real and he did not "flake without good reason". He also mentioned it in his caption that he was unclear if he wanted fans to know the truth.

Vinay wrote, "I battled back and forth about showing my truth but just decided in the spirit of educating and learning in 2020 to post how I felt about #indianmatchmaking with Nadia. I am fine with any reactions but if there is one thing I learned this year is that your voice counts and to speak up."

Nadia, in an interview with a media portal, recently mentioned she had really liked Vinay but didn't like the fact that he didn't show up. She had also mentioned that she had not 'ghosted him'.

Promo Pic Credit: Nadia J. & Vinay Chadha's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.