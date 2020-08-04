What 'Indian Matchmaking' Cast Learnt About Marriages & Themselves Being Part Of The Show

Indian Matchmaking is a show on Netflix that gives its viewers an insight into Indian arranged marriages and the process behind them. The show is led by Sima Taparia, who is a matchmaker from Mumbai. In the show, Sima Taparia is looking for a potential match for a select few, including Aparna Shewakramani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Nadia Christina Jagessar, Vyasar Ganesan and Akshay Jakhete. The show has also given its participants a deeper insight into their personalities. Take a look at what some of the participants have learnt and experienced on the show.

Aparna Shewakramani

Aparna Shewakramani is a 34-year old attorney from Houston. Many fans felt that she appeared to be stubborn on the show and was often called 'negative' by Sima Taparia. In an interview with Screen Rant, Aparna mentioned that people looked at her in the wrong light and that she was very surprised at Sima aunty's behaviour. She also mentioned that people must not change their 'inherent behaviour' while looking for a partner. On the topic of her overall experience on the show, Aparna explained in one of her posts on Instagram that the show had been a life-changing experience and wrote - "Two years ago, I stepped out in faith and applied to be a part of a South Asian matchmaking show. Little did I know what a positive impact this experience would have in my life".

Pradhyuman Maloo

Pradhyuman Maloo is a jewellery designer from Mumbai who comes from a rich Indian family. Pradhyuman mentioned on the show that he wanted his suitor to be good-looking, flexible and on the same level as him 'financially and mentally.' Fans found Pradhyuman to very much like Aparna.

Talking about his time on the show, Pradhyuman wrote on Instagram, "Just like everyone else I am also looking for a beautiful life, full of growth and experiences with my partner, with whom I can be mentally aligned and I am taking my time because it’s for life and don't want to rush into it." Pradhyuman also mentioned on Instagram that he is happy with the fame and recognition he has received from the show.

Nadia Christina Jagessar

Nadia Christina Jagessar is an event planner from New Jersey who runs her own company. Fans found Nadia sweet, charming, talented, and beautiful on the show. About her experience on the show, Nadia wrote on Instagram, "The whole process of filming #IndianMatchmaking was so surreal for me. I actually thought I was getting punk’d..." In an interview with New York Post, Nadia mentioned that she was 'overwhelmed' with the whole experience and had learnt a lot about herself. She also revealed that a few of the scenes were scripted.

Vyasar Ganesan

Vyasar Ganesan is a college counsellor at a school in Austin. Talking about the show, Vyasar mentioned in an interview with The Oprah magazine that the show had given him a lot of self-confidence. He also joked about how he was getting many calls from fans and friends asking if they could help him out in finding a partner. Vyasar, in the end, mentioned that he was very happy about 'positive validation and feedback' from fans and that he had overall learnt a lot about himself.

Akshay Jakhete

Akshay Jakhete is a 25-year-old Mumbai resident looking for a suitable girl for marriage. Viewers saw Akshay's mother trying to force him into marriage. In recent news, Akshay has broken up with the girl he was supposed to get married to and also spoke about it in an interview with Screen Rant. Akshay mentioned that he didn't find the match suitable and had broken things off the next day. About his time on the show, Akshay mentioned that he didn't understand why the show faced such backlash. Akshay also added that he didn't find any problem in waiting for his wife to be like his mother.

