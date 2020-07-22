Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia Defends Show With Tone-deaf 'fair & Beautiful' Spiel

Indian Matchmaking host Simi Taparia recently talked about the controversial aspects of the show. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, she defended the Netflix show, regressively saying 'who doesn’t want a fair, beautiful wife'. Simi Taparia also revealed that she has observed a boom in business.

Sima Taparia defends the show

The series has been scrutinised for promoting concepts such as casteism, colourism and classism. Talking to the entertainment portal, she added that the show appears to have worked in her favour, despite the memes. Sima Taparia further added that after the Indian Matchmaking's release, people all around the world are asking their parents to get in touch with her to find them partners like Nadia and Aparna, two participants of the show.

Sima Taparia: Dating apps can’t compete

Talking to the entertainment portal, Sima Taparia shared that she personally meets the families and researches more about what their home is like, where they work, where they have been to school and many similar details. As per her theory, this helps Sima access their lifestyle and so she can recommend a match that is on an even keel to create some good Indian Matchmaking couples. Sima also believes that dating apps are not a competition for her. She added that she gets to the bottom of things and gets out all the inside stories like the family’s values and other such details that the one would never get by looking at a person’s online profile on apps.

In the same interview, Sima Taparia also shared that she has a strict filter policy. She said that if she meets a family and gets the sense that they aren’t committed to the process, she doesn't bother with them. They are immediately removed from her priority list, she told the entertainment portal. Despite Indian Matchmaking being unsuccessful, the host said that she only works with high-profile clients. She further added that in India when she meets any clients they usually have a working wedding budget in mind. So based on that golden number, she quotes the salary that she charges as a lump sum.

