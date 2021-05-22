'Insecure' Cast Members Pen Heartfelt Notes Along With Table Read Photos Of Series Finale

The popular American television sitcom Insecure is all set to bid adieu to the small screen forever with its upcoming fifth and last season. Thursday, i.e. May 20, 2021, marked the table read for the finale episode of the HBO comedy-drama and the Insecure cast took the moment to commemorate the occasion on their respective social media handles. Actors Issa Rar, Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell took to Instagram to share their feelings about the filming the final episode of the award-winning series.

The table read of Insecure's series finale episode leaves its cast emotional

In January this year, the makers of Insecure had announced that its upcoming season will mark the end of this Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore-created series. Following the news, the show’s lead actors have now shared photographs from their last table read together for the HBO series and penned their emotions about its conclusion. Actor Issa Rae’s media company, Hoorae took to Instagram to share a streak of photos of the Insecure cast from their last-ever table read for the series and wrote, “#InsecureHBO final table read” with a crying face emoji. In one of the photographs, Issa and co-star Yvonne Orji could be seen seated next to each other with their respective scripts.

Take a look:

On the other hand, actor Yvonne Orji took to her Instagram handle to share a photograph of the "Episode 510" script from their last table read and expressed writing, "The final episode, Deng." She added, "This really is goodbye. I'mo miss y'all". Check out Yvonne's Instagram post here:

Furthermore, actor Natasha Rothwell also shared a picture of her script from Insecure's final table read on Instagram. She echoed her sentiments by captioning her IG post, "The last dance..." followed by a crying emoji. Take a look:

Soon after their IG posts surfaced on the Internet, various celebrities took to the comments section to share their reactions about the same. Among many was the television producer Mara Akil, who penned a heartfelt note for team Insecure. She commented on Issa Rae's post and wrote, "This is beautiful… the progress, the evolution… y’all took that baton and read the hell out of your leg in this race." Mara also added, "Beginning with taking up space on premium cable to tell your story your way, with who you wanted to and believed in… and then to end it with grace and joy. I applaud you. I am so happy and proud of you all! (sic)".

Have a look at some reactions below:

IMAGE: INSECURE HBO'S INSTAGRAM

