Is 13 Reasons Why Based On A True Story? Find Out If Hannah Baker Case Was A True Incident

Produced by American pop sensation Selena Gomez, 13 Reasons Why was released in 2017 and became an instant hit among the young demographic. Set in high school, the series followed the story of Hannah Baker, who committed suicide leaving a set of tapes blaming her ex-friends and lovers for her tragic decision. Since the release, many fans have been wondering is 13 Reasons Why based on a true story and is Hannah Baker real?

Is 13 Reasons Why based on a true story? Hannah Baker real name

The popular teen drama resonated with many students suffering from the traumas of high school from the overload of studies to dealing with insecurities and bullies. The dramatic yet realistic representation of high school students in the series was lauded but that did not come with its controversies and speculations. Theories of a real Hannah Baker case started surfing the internet soon.

The series is adapted from a popular teen novel written by Jay Asher of the same name. So is Hannah Baker real? In an interview with Coming Soon, the author revealed that Hannah Baker is not real but the character is loosely inspired by his wife and several women he encountered in his life and their tragic stories. He admitted that Hannah Baker's actions, thoughts, and feelings were inspired by their stories and a personal experience of his high school best friend attempting suicide. These incidences inspired the author to write such a female character.

Who is Hannah Baker? 13 Reasons Why cast

The protagonist of the series and book, Hannah Baker, was a freshman in Liberty High. The story follows her attempts of fitting in in high school and navigating through a period of storm and stress while dramatic series unfold in her life. From experiencing bullying to criminal offenses, Hannah finally gives up on her life and takes her own life but not before leaving a set of audiotapes to punish the people who did her wrong.

Developed by Netflix, the series dealt with my controversies due to its graphic details and depiction of suicide, bullying, rape, sexual assault, mental health, and drug abuse. Featuring talented young artists such as Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, and Brandon Flynn. Initially set for one season, two more seasons of the series were released before officially ending in June 2020.

IMAGE- 13 REASONS WHY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.