What Happened To Ellen Degeneres Show? Know What Trouble The Popular Talk Show Is Facing

According to reports of a media portal, the world-famous The Ellen DeGeneres Show has become a subject of an internal probe being conducted by Warner Media. Warner Media took this drastic step after reports of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's toxic work environment emerged recently. Reports claimed that Warner Media’s employee relations group and a third party firm is conducting interviews with the current and former employees at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The investigative parties are talking to these employees about their experiences while working for the popular daytime talk show.

What happened to Ellen DeGeneres Show?

According to the reports of a well know American Media Company, in April 2020, many employees and even some crew members on the show were upset about their alleged mistreatment by the show’s top producers. Reports of the media company revealed employees' claims, that amid the coronavirus pandemic, there was a severe lack of communication from the show’s producers. The producers allegedly also kept the employees in the dark regarding their pay and working hours.

Ellen DeGeneres Show Investigation details: Here are some shocking revelations

A popular entertainment website reported that, during the course of The Ellen DeGeneres Show investigation in July, as many as ten former employees and current staff members have spoken about toxic work environment on the show. It is important to note that, the employees revealed the following details under the condition of anonymity. Many employees have claimed that the toxic work atmosphere on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is not in keeping with the show’s motto "Be kind to one another.”

In one of the most shocking revelations made during The Ellen DeGeneres Show Investigation, a media portal reported that a former African-American female employee revealed that she was subjected to multiple racist comments and numerous micro-aggressions during her year and a half working duration on the show. The former African-American employee also added, that at a work party, one of the show’s main writers told her, “I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here.”

Ellen DeGeneres Show Investigation: Discovery

According to the reports of a popular entertainment portal, a former employee of The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed that the show’s producers fired him, when he took a month-long medical leave, to spend some time at a mental health facility following a suicide attempt. Upon returning, the employee was told that their position was being eliminated. As per the reports gathered so far, the biggest common revelation made by most of the interviewed employees so far, is that what goes on behind the scenes is a far cry from what the show represents to its global audience.

Is Ellen DeGeneres Show cancelled?

So far, no decision has been made over the show’s fate by Warner Media. Ellen DeGeneres, who is the popular host of the day time talk show has remained mum about the entire incidence. However, on July 16, The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner said they were taking the allegations "very seriously."

