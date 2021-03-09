Is Eren Dead In AOT Chapter 138? Here's The Fate Of The Character

A brand new episode of Attack on Titan season 4 was released on Monday, March 8. The action-packed episode left many fans shocked and wanting more. Before the release of the explosive episode, many fans had turned to Chapter 138 which was released some days before the new episode hit the floors of streaming platforms. The chapter revealed some very suggestive details about the future of the anime’s characters, especially Eren. Find out is Eren dead?

Is Eren Dead?

At the end of Chapter 138, Mikasa was about to kill Eren. A flurry of events that had been occurring in the last few chapters and episodes suggested that Eren had taken a turn into the dark side. Hence, unless there are plot twits at play, it looks like Eren Yaegar is indeed dead. Many fans found it impossible to believe that Mikasa would be the one killing him, especially when she had been protecting him throughout the anime.

Does Mikasa kill Eren?

The bittersweet ending for Eren’s character did not sit well with many fans. Although we knew that Mikasa was the only one who was capable of stopping Eren, no one had imagined that it would be by killing him. However, some fans did see it coming, Eren’s character could not find any redemption in the story especially after he committed the worldwide genocide. Eren wasn’t the same distraught yet determined young fellow, we knew. He had been mourning the loss of his mother and his home for a long but the series’ end saw him changing into a very calculated tactician.

What did fans think of AOT Chapter 138?

One fan took to Reddit and said, “I kind of doubt he's dead. The final 3 chapters seem to be focused on Armin Mikasa and Eren in that order, and Eren's been decapitated twice in the series so far. Also, even if he's dead, it's still possible to have an Eren POV/flashback next chapter. Something that reveals his full plan, and shows how the events of the last two chapters and Historia's pregnancy worked in Paradis' favour, just not in the way people would expect.” Many Redditors were mourning the loss of Jean as well. A Reddit user named “donuter454” stated, “Jean's final words were serious "Just another day for the Survey Corp!" lol” Eren and Mikasa also shared their first kiss in the episode after Mikasa kisses Eren's head, and here’s what fans thought about it.

THE FACT THAT EREN IS INLOVE WITH MIKASA BUT HE COULD NOT EVEN SHOW HIS TRUE FEELINGS TO HER BECAUSE HE KNEW HE'S GOING TO DIE AND EVENTUALLY LEAVE HERðŸ˜© #aot138spoiler pic.twitter.com/elhBq6YlOy — secré (@cndzjrmn2) March 6, 2021

#aot138spoilers Ymir watching Eren and Mikasa kiss pic.twitter.com/K1BD5l5tAP — kyojir | talks about aot 138 (@kyojir) March 5, 2021

Eren and Mikasa every night in that secluded cottage: pic.twitter.com/vyUpzz46K9 — Soraâœª (@annenetic) March 8, 2021

