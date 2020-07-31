Is 'Euphoria' On Hulu? Find Out Where To Watch The Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Starrer Series

Helmed by American Actor and filmmaker Sam Levinson, Euphoria is one of the most loved teen drama right now. Loosely based on an Israeli Miniseries of the same name, Euphoria stars the 23-year-old American Actor Zendaya and The Kissing Booth 2 fame Australian Actor Jacob Elordi.

Euphoria first premiered in 2019 and follows a group of high school students through their experiences of drugs, friendships, romance and identity. Zendaya received nominations for the Critics’ Choice Award and even Primetime Emmy Award for her role as Rue Bennett in the series. Find out, “Is Euphoria available on Hulu?”

Is Euphoria on Hulu or Netflix?

Since the release of The Kissing Booth 2 on July 24 on Netflix, many fans have been craving to see more of Jacob Elordi on their screens. Hence, their attention was turned to Euphoria, a teen drama series featuring Elordi as Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete who has severe anger issues through which he is trying to mask his insecurities.

Unfortunately, for all the Hulu subscribers, so far Euphoria is not available on Hulu. Speaking about Netflix, the subscriber can head to the platform and types Euphoria, they will be presented with a 2018 Italian language film with the same name. However, Euphoria, the 2019 teen drama is still not available on the streaming platform.

What network is Euphoria on?

Euphoria full season is available on HBO. Hence, all Jacob Elordi and Zendaya can watch Euphoria season one on Hulu + Live TV with an HBO Now or HBO Max subscription. According to the reports of a media portal, HBO is set to discontinue its HBO Go service on July 31. Hence, HBO Max is their best bet.

How many episodes of Euphoria are there?

Euphoria Season One has nine episodes all of which were released on June 16, 2019. On IMDb ratings, Euphoria received 8.5 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the series has received 82 per cent in Audience Score.

Euphoria Season 2 Updates

According to the reports of a media portal, Euphoria has been renewed for Season 2. It was renewed in July 2019 which almost a month after the shows release. Hence fans can expect to see Zendaya as Rue Bennett and Elordi as Nate Jacobs, the troubled high school quarterback in season 2. According to several media reports, Euphoria Season 2 will most likely release in 2021.

