Is 'Framing Britney Spears' Available On Netflix? Details About How To Watch It Online

Framing Britney Spears is a television documentary film directed by Samantha Stark. The film revolves around the career of Britney, her popularity within American culture, and the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008. It also throws light on the #FreeBritney movement and her on-going legal battles with her father and conservator Jamie Spears. The film has been going viral on social media ever since its release. Read along to find out how to watch Britney Spears' documentary?

Is Framing Britney Spears on Netflix?

Fans and celebrities have been sharing their thoughts about the film and Britney on social media for a few days now. The documentary has created a growing interest. Is it available on Netflix? The answer is no, Framing Britney Spears is not available on the streaming giant.

The movie is a part of a production from The New York Times. It airs on FX and Hulu and will be available only on those platforms. It is unlikely that Netflix will stream the documentary as The Walt Disney Company owns both FX and Hulu. The movie was released on February 5, 2021, in the US. It is one standalone episode in The New York Times Presents series. If one is not a Hulu subscriber, they can sign up to get a free 7-day trial. The documentary is over one hour long.

However, Framing Britney Spears is not currently available to stream in the UK. According to PopSugar, it will air in the UK sometime in Spring 2021. As Hulu and FX are both parts of the wider Walt Disney Company, it could also land on Disney+ for UK viewers. Certain parts of the documentary are shared on YouTube and social media but currently, no service in the UK is streaming the documentary entirely.

Fan reactions on Framing Britney Spears

Taking to Twitter, one fan-supported Britney and wrote, “Ava Max talking about Britney Spears ‘I love her as a pop star and I want the best for her, it's so sad how they treated her, how they treated her in interviews, and how they were talking about her body, That's not okay..’#FreeBritney.” Another user commented, “'I can't imagine how difficult it would be to live like this, with the constant paparazzi and harsh words. I recently watched Framing Britney Spears and what she went through was wrong.’ - Amy Lee from Evanescence #FreeBritney”

"I can't imagine how difficult it would be to live like this, with the constant paparazzi and harsh words. I recently watched Framing Britney Spears and what she went through was wrong." - Amy Lee from Evanescence #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/bsZrpglJTp — ItsBritneySpearsFacts (@BritsBitch19) March 19, 2021

Ava Max talking about Britney Spears “I love her as a pop star and I want the best for her, it's so sad how they treated her, how they treated her in interviews, and how they were talking about her body, That's not okay..”#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/FJJah4UznS — ItsBritneySpearsFacts (@BritsBitch19) March 23, 2021

No matter the decade, Britney will always be making history.#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/xVIiAQII5v — Culture Britney (@Britney00s) March 24, 2021

Contestants on Big Brother Brazil were left in tears after watching Framing Britney Spears #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/gCBdSSvqrp — Britney Fan ðŸŒ¹ (@BritneyHiatus) March 23, 2021

Why can’t Britney Spears just be free? ðŸ˜” #FreeBritney — Bruno #FREEBRITNEY #BLM (@brunolovesbrit) March 25, 2021

(Promo Image source: Britney Spears Instagram)